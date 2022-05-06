NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded by Griffin Securities to Buy

Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Griffin Securities currently has $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered NOV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NOV opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

