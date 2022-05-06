Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to 900.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.33.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.