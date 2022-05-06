NTB Financial Corp Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 111,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. AT&T accounts for 1.9% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,359,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.