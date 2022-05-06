NTB Financial Corp Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $49.06. 1,358,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

