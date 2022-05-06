NTB Financial Corp Invests $1.36 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $67.91. 27,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,229. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.