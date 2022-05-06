NTB Financial Corp Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.6% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.65. 10,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,924. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

