NTB Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,716,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.67. 99,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.64. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

