NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 27,329 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319,296. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

