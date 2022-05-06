NTB Financial Corp Takes $781,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 807,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

