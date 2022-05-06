Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NAC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

