Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 231,138 shares.The stock last traded at $47.93 and had previously closed at $51.25.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

