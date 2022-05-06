NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXPI stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

