NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.
NXPI stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
