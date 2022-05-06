Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

