Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

OTLY stock traded down 0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,250. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.79 and its 200-day moving average is 7.47. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 3.18 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 2,641.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.37.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

