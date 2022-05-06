ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

