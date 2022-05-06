Oddz Price Reaches $0.0630 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $216,902.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00242339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00216827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00477383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,680.64 or 1.99151957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

