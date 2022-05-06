OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

OGE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,425,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,702,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

