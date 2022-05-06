Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.82

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 9794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

