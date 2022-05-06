Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CFO Acquires $45,720.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONB. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 445,009 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

