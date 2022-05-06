Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Acquires $32,385.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Old Republic International by 130.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.