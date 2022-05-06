Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $74.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Olin by 81.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 493,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Olin by 151.8% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 123,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.