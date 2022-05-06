OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.12

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 37048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

OLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OLO by 3,048.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 235,084 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 209.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.