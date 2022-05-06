OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Tops $504.41 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $504.41 million and approximately $125.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $3.60 or 0.00010032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00213940 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.