Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 486.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.88 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

