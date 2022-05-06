OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.30

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 52598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

