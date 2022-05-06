OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.30

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 52598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
