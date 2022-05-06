ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 7.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 3,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,376,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

