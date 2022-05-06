OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ONCS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,415. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

