One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%.

NYSE OLP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. 48,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $554.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.