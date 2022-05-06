Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.35 EPS.

ONTO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $12,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

