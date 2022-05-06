Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.35 EPS.
ONTO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $12,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
