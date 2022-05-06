Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Open Text stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 838,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

