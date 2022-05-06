Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.