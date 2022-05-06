Oppenheimer Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $110.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.40.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,563,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $20,583,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

