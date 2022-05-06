Oppenheimer Increases Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $66.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of TARS opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $634,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,945,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,742,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

