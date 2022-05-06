OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. OppFi has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

