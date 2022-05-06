OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,868. The company has a market capitalization of $479.70 million, a PE ratio of -175.06 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.
In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
