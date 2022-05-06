OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,868. The company has a market capitalization of $479.70 million, a PE ratio of -175.06 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

