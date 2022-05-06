OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 202,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $460.88 million, a P/E ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

