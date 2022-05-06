Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.