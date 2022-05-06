Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 309,293 shares.

The company has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Fred Telling acquired 124,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,922.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

