Oraichain Token Price Tops $7.54 on Major Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

