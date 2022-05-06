Orcadian Energy’s (ORCA) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Orcadian Energy stock opened at GBX 41.39 ($0.52) on Tuesday. Orcadian Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 30.55 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.74). The stock has a market cap of £26.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

