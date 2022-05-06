Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 399,467 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 138,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

