Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.

Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 35,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

