Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

