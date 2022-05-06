Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 219 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $286.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average is $299.25. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

