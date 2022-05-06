Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.45. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

