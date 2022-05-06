Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $624,000 Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

