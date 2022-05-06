Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Shares of COF opened at $130.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

