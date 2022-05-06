Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $432,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

