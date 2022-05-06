Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 106 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $456.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.