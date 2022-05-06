Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 402 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

